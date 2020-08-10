BELOIT —The City of Beloit, Community Action, Youth2Youth, and the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers will hold a community cleanup day for the Hackett neighborhood from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Beloit Historical Society.
Dumpsters will be available for trash and other small items. No large appliances, furniture or yard waste. Old tires may be discarded at the end of the alley at Roosevelt Avenue in the caution taped area. Old computers and televisions up to 19 inches will be collected at the fenced in area behind the building.
The Beloit Police Department will also hold a drug take back event. Community members can clean out their medicine cabinet and turn in unused or expired prescription drugs.
The collections will stop when capacity has been reached. Participants are encouraged to show up early to ensure availability. Face coverings and physical distancing will be required.