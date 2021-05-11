SOUTH BELOIT—A free program featuring Brian “Fox” Ellis portraying John Audubon the artist will be offered at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nature At the Confluence, 306 Dickup St., South Beloit.
Ellis will weave stories of Audubon’s travels in the wildest places on the planet and his travels throughout North America in the early 1800s to document all types of American birds.
Ellis is an internationally acclaimed author, storyteller, historian, and naturalist who has worked with The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The Field Museum and dozens of other museums across the country.
This is a free program for all ages and will be held outdoors. Please bring lawn chairs. Spacing is limited, so reservations are required. A guided tour of the new Rock River Birding Trail will be offered after the program. This program is presented in partnership with Sinnissippi Audubon and Green-Rock Audubon Society.
Register at www.natureattheconfluence.com/audubon or you may email info@natureattheconfluence.com or call 815-200-6910.