SOUTH BELOIT— Nature At The Confluence, 605 Dickop St., South Beloit, is holding the Stateline SunZilla Sunflower Growing Challenge as a way to have some fun together this summer trying to grow the biggest sunflower heads and tallest stalks.
Sunflowers are fast growing plants that are wonderful for pollinators, attracting bees and butterflies. Seeds can be harvested to make a healthy snack or leave seeds on the head to dry to attract birds.
Nature At The Confluence has purchased a limited amount of Russian Mammoth and Kong varieties of sunflower seeds to giveaway. Free packets of 4-6 seeds will be available in the Victory Garden mailbox at the Nature Center gardens while supplies last. There is a limit of one pack per family or group. And a planting tip sheet will be offered.
Participants can also purchase their own variety to join in the fun. The Russian Mammoth and Kong varieties produce large seed heads and can grow 5-10 feet tall.
When the sunflowers start to grow big, people can share their photos to be added to Nature at the Confluence’s contest website page and Facebook page.
While growing the biggest and tallest is part of the fun, everyone that shares their sunflower photos will be entered for a random drawing for a “Fall Fun Campfire Gathering With S’mores” for up to 10 people, valued at $150. The drawing will be held on Sept. 5. Photos can be emailed to info@natureattheconfluence.com or share it on Facebook with the hashtag #StatelineSunzilla. Be sure to include a person, or measuring device to help show the size of the sunflower.
The challenge is open to individuals, groups, families or companies. All participants agree to allow their names and photos to be shared on social media and with media outlets. See submitted photos of the Stateline SunZilla Sunflower Growing Challenge at www.natureattheconfluence.com/sunzilla.
This challenge is part of the Nature Center’s “Victory Garden Initiative” which educates and encourages people to grow their own food in available spaces in their yards and how to prepare them for nutritious meals. Victory gardens emerged during World Wars I and II as a way to minimize demand on an overburdened public food system.
“There has been a renewed interest in the Victory Garden concept with recent food insecurities due to COVID-19,” said Executive Director Therese Oldenburg. “This gives people a chance to do something proactive and positive.”
“With regular programs at Nature At The Confluence either postponed or cancelled, the staff is creating new ways to engage people in the outdoors,” said Oldenburg. “We will be offering a variety of interactive activities throughout the summer, such as offering new recipes every two weeks that can be picked up in the Victory Garden mailbox.”
More details can be found at www.natureattheconfluence.com/sunzilla, or email info@natureattheconfluence.com or call 815-200-6910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.