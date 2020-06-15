ROCKFORD — Natural Land Institute (NLI) announced Family Nature Adventures, an opportunity to connect and engage with nature through a series of 13 free, guided activities.
Every Wednesday through July 1, find three to four new videos and interactive activities on Natural Land Institute’s website covering a variety of topics, including wetlands, fish, water, mammals, birds, archaeology, pollinators, butterflies, creepy crawlers, prairies, forests, and more.
This experience is open to all and tailored to families with kids 2 to 14.
Participants can complete at least six of the activities and the Final Participation Form by Aug. 10 to earn a personalized Junior Naturalist Badge, which will be mailed to their home.
As a bonus activity, download and print a free coloring book that features animals in their habitat with illustrations by artist Laura Sjoquist.
Learn more and view the first set of videos at www.NaturalLand.org/FamilyNatureAdventures.
