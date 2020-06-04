SOUTH BELOIT—Nature at the Confluence will receive a $3,700 environment grant from Illinois American Water for environmental improvement efforts in the Rock River watershed.
Funds will be used to clean the river and creek banks. Signage explaining the significance of the Kelly Creek watershed will also be created and installed and a new public use trail will be constructed.
Therese Oldenburg, executive director at NATC, thanked Illinois American Water for supporting the project. “We are so pleased to have funding to continue our work in cleaning up Kelly Creek banks, which have been heavily compromised with improper fill, such as tires and concrete, and garbage that flows down from the storm sewers,” said Oldenburg. “The adjacent area will soon become a nature-based playground, and we want to make the area safe and inviting. The grant will support installation of an interpretive sign that will educate the public about protecting our watershed.”
