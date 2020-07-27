BELOIT—Musica Maxima welcomes the Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra at 3 p.m. on Sunday at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Benjamin Davies-Hudson, violinist and recent winner in the Nie Young Artist Scholarship competition, will play two movements of Bach’s Sonata in G Minor. Other pieces will include Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet which will feature William Fuller on clarinet; Schubert’s movement 1 of the Trio in B-flat with pianist Karen Koyama, violinist Patricia Nielson and cellist John Pickart; soprano Shannon Schoville will entertain with a parody of classical repertoire, “The Girl in 14B” and pianist Wolfgang Vergara will perform Beethoven’s “Tempest” sonata.
Admission is free but masks and social distancing are required. A freewill contribution will be accepted. Director Ian Nie will live stream the concert through Beloit College’s studio at CELEB.
Other upcoming Musica Maxima concerts include the following:
• Sept. 13 - a solo organ concert by Max Yount and with Beth Yount on harpsichord.
• Oct. 11 - A gala concert by guest artists Morgan Balfour, soprano, and Trevor Stephenson, fortepiano.
• Nov. 8 - A concert featuring Emily Sobacki on violin, with Max Yount at the harpsichord, piano and organ, we well as organist Thomas Stein.
• Nov. 22 - A concert by the Veldor Woodwind Quintet.
• Jan 17, 2021 - A concert with Elaine Uffenbeck on organ, Kay Schultz on trumpet and William Uffenbeck on euphonium.
