BELOIT — Musica Maxima at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, has cancelled some performances and others are scheduled but it is not known if the performances will be held because of current health concerns regarding the coronavirus/COVID-19.
The April 5 performance by Ivan Urcic on flute and Satoka Hayami on piano has been cancelled. Discussions to reschedule the performance are underway.
The May 3 performance by the Zephyr Wind Ensemble with David Newman on piano has been cancelled.
The May 17 concert by Zachary Peterson and Matthew Pichart - violin and viola - with friends is uncertain at this time.
The June 14 Kickoff Concert for the 2020-2021 Musica Maxima season featuring Emily Sobacki on violin, Kay Schultz on trumpet, Thomas Stein on organ, Beth Yount on harpsichord and Max Yount on harpsichord and organ is uncertain.
Watch for future announcements on these performances.
