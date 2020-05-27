BELOIT — Musica Maxima announced that it has cancelled its June 14 kick-off concert at First Congregational Church, Beloit.
Musica Maxima and First Congregational will be meeting soon to discuss and replan opening for public events.
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 6:50 am
