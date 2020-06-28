JANESVILLE — The City of Janesville and Downtown Janesville, Inc. (DJI) announced that Music at the Marv presented by Mercyhealth, Janesville’s free weekly summer concert series, will take place beginning on July 7 with Rainbow Bridge.
Weather permitting, each Music at the Marv concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at at Lower Courthouse Park in Janesville.
The City of Janesville, DJI and others have worked to develop a plan that will allow the event to continue in a manner that will protect the health and safety of attendees
and performers. Spectators will be able to reserve a "pod" in advance for their family and will be encouraged to stay in their pod for the performance. Mask usage will be required for all spectators over the age 2 when not in a pod.
Reservations are required and will be taken on a week-to-week basis. Food vendors will not be present, but attendees are encouraged to bring carry-out food from downtown restaurants. Attendees will be able to order beverages (including beer from local breweries) by texting volunteers who will deliver orders to each pod.
The full list of event regulations and reservation information will be posted on www.downtownjanesville.com early next week.
