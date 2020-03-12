BELOIT — Ten young women from across Beloit will vie to become the next Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen during the 2020 Miss Beloit Scholarship Competition to be held at 6 p.m. on March 28 at Beloit Memorial High School. Seven candidates will compete to become Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen 2020, and three will compete to become Miss Beloit 2020.
Those competing for the title of Miss Beloit are Fa’Niya Garrett, Lizzie Sage and Samantha Grahn. Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen 2020 candidates are Alexis Swanson, Camrie Jamerson, Kaitlyn Williams, Katherine Strockbine, Kellyse Lutzow, Melanie Waelti and Taliyah Ukwuorji.
For several weeks, the 10 candidates have been diligently preparing for the competition, working on interview skills, talent, stage presence and their Social Impact Initiatives.
Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen serve the Beloit community for a year, participating in community events, promoting a Social Impact Initiative and competing for the titles of Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen. The state competitions will be held in June in Oshkosh. The local competition is a subsidiary to the Miss America Organization, the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women.
Last year, the Miss Beloit Scholarship Competition awarded $15,000 in cash and scholarships to its candidates, earning first place among all local competitions in Wisconsin for most scholarship money given out. Last year was the fifth year in a row the competition won that honor.
This year’s theme, “Golden Days,” promises an entertaining show featuring the 10 contestants. The 2020 competition will be hosted by Miss Beloit 2019 Abby Miller and Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen 2019 Allison Hoffman. Also featured will be the 15 girls participating in the 2020 Miss Beloit Mentorship Program.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door. Tickets are $16 each.
For more information about the competition, contact Sara Siekierski at sara@missbeloit.com.
