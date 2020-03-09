ROCKFORD The Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, will feature two special Women's History Month lectures as part of its Connecting With History Series. The lectures will be held at 2 p.m. on March 15 and will address the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The lectures are "The Politics of Women's Suffrage and the Struggle for Equality," with Ron Lee, professor of history at Rockford University, and "Votes for Women: Paving the Way for the 19th Amendment," with Cindy Herman, local suffrage historian.
The cost is $10 per person, $7 for members and $6 for students. Advanced registration can be made at www.midwayvillage.com or walk-in registrations will be taken the day of the lectures.
