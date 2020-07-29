ROCKFORD — The Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, will present 'Tipsy History: Prohibition' on Aug. 8. There will be three different reservation times available: 1-3 p.m., 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Historic reenactors will portray life in the prohibition era in the 13-acre Victorian Village. Visitors are encouraged to come in 1920s costumed attire, but it is not necessary to enjoy the evening.
A museum guide will tour visitors through eight different history re-enactment scenes lasting 15 minutes each, including a demonstration of a homemade 1920s still, witness an FBI raid, visit a mobster hangout and meet a famous flapper and glamorous movie star.
It is important to make your reservation in-advance to avoid the cancellation of this special event. Those interested should make a reservation by 4 p.m. July 31. You may purchase your admissions online at https://tinyurl.com/tipsyhistory2020 or call 815-397-9112. Admission is $12 for adults ($10 for members) and $6 for ages 3-17 ($5 for members).
The museum re-developed this popular 2019 re-enactment with social distancing protocols in place. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing while on the museum grounds.