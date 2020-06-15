ROCKFORD — Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, will host History's Mysteries Mini Camps beginning on July 7. This year, as an alternative to the week-long History's Mysteries Camp, Midway Village Museum is offering a program specifically geared towards children ages Kindergarten through 5th grade for two-hour experiences on Tuesday mornings in July and August.
Pre-registration is required. The deadline is 4 p.m. the Sunday prior to the Tuesday program. The cost is $10 per child. More information and registration can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/minidaycamp.
Contact Caitlin Treece at 815-397-9112 or educator@midwayvillage.com with questions.
