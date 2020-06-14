ROCKFORD — The Midway Victorian Village, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, will open for one hour guided walking tours beginning June 18.
Currently, each tour will consist of nine visitors and a living history interpreter for safe social distancing practices. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing while on the museum grounds.
The museum transitioned its ticketing for the Victorian Village online this season to move to a cashless transition for the visitors. Pre-registration is highly recommended. To purchase tickets, visit www.midwayvillage.com or call 815-397-9112.
The Victorian Village is a living history experience representing 1890 – 1910. Visitors engage and immerse themselves in life as it was in the early part of the 1900s during a one-hour walking tour. Costumed history interpreters in period clothing walk you through the 13-acre Victorian Village visiting many of the 26 historic buildings representing life in Northern Illinois.
