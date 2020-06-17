ROCKFORD — Midway Village Museum was initiating plans to re-open its Victorian Village outdoor walking tours in keeping with the Restore Illinois guidelines related to COVID-19, on June 18. Newly released information by the Illinois Association of Museums to museums across the state acknowledged clarification in how museums are defined in the Restore Illinois plan. Museums are defined as Phase 4 industries by the State of Illinois.
As a result of this definition, Midway Village Museum will keep its safety practices as its top priority and will abide by the State of Illinois definition of museums and wait until Phase 4 of the COVID-19 Restore Illinois plan is announced. Waiting until Phase 4, and issuance of those guidelines, will protect everyone who comes to the museum including visitors, volunteers and staff alike.
Midway Village Museum acknowledges the enthusiasm shown and support of its re-opening, but regrets to extend the temporary closure of the Victorian Village and Main Museum Center until Phase 4 announcements are made by the State of Illinois. For questions, please call 815-397-9112 or admin@midwayvillage.com.
