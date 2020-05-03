ROCKFORD — The 2020 Rockford Midtown Market announces that it has suspended the opening of the 2020 market indefinitely due to the COVID-19 virus. It was originally going to be postponed until June 6, but after meeting on April 29 to discuss the summer, the Rockford Midtown Market Team decided to suspend the market indefinitely.
A decision on if and when they will open will be made later in the summer, contingent on guidelines from the state mandate, the Illinois Farmers Market Association guidelines and concerns from and for the vendors having to adjust to the current national circumstances.
For more information, email rockfordmidtownmarket@gmail.com or visit www.rockfordmidtownmarket.com.
