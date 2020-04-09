Mercyhealth is accepting donations of homemade masks. Collection sites have been set up at the visitor representative welcome centers at each of the hospital main lobbies. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Mercyhealth collection sites are:
- Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center—Janesville
- Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center—Harvard
- Javon Bea Hospital—Riverside, Rockford
- Javon Bea Hospital—Rockton, Rockford
- Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center—Walworth
Mercyhealth has added the CDC homemade mask pattern to its coronavirus webpage at mercyhealthsystem.org/coronavirus. Monetary donations can also be made online.
The generosity of the community will help to keep physicians, nurses and other care team members safe.
Mercyhealth is accepting donations of N95 masks, regular surgical and procedural masks, thermometers (infrared and forehead models with disposable covers), footwear covers, surgical or exam gloves, disposable isolation gowns, face shields, goggles or eye protection, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and nasopharyngeal swaps. All items need to be unopened and in original packaging.
For more information, call 888-396-3729.
