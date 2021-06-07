JANESVILLE—Mercyhealth Development Foundation will hold its 2021 Charity Ball on Sept. 18 at the Celtic House, 1417 W. Airport Road, Janesville.
The event, marking its 25th anniversary, will be held to benefit the House of Mercy Homeless Center. The event will begin at 5 pm with a social hour, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, followed by a gourmet dinner, music and a collection of truly outstanding items and packages to bid on. The cost is $100 per person.
The House of Mercy is a 25-bed homeless center that provides homeless families with short-term emergency shelter.
and access to housing, job placement and child care resources. Since opening in 1996, the Center has provided shelter and support to over this is more than 8,000 individuals, half of whom were children. For more information, contact Jackie Lee at 608-741-2422 or jlee@mhemail.org.