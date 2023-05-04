Chuck Wilson honored

Chuck Wilson, president of the Beloit Meals on Wheels Board, is seen with many of his former co-workers from Frito-Lay. They were honoring Wilson for his volunteer work and for serving as an inspiration during the “Be Like Chuck” volunteer drive.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Recently, Beloit Meals On Wheels Board President Chuck Wilson was surprise when 30 colleagues from Frito-Lay came to the Meals on Wheels facility at 1534 Shore Drive to honor him and to kick off the “Be Like Chuck” volunteer campaign.

Wilson retired from Frito-Lay in 2013 and his former co-workers turned out to thank him for his volunteer work.

