Chuck Wilson, president of the Beloit Meals on Wheels Board, is seen with many of his former co-workers from Frito-Lay. They were honoring Wilson for his volunteer work and for serving as an inspiration during the “Be Like Chuck” volunteer drive.
BELOIT — Recently, Beloit Meals On Wheels Board President Chuck Wilson was surprise when 30 colleagues from Frito-Lay came to the Meals on Wheels facility at 1534 Shore Drive to honor him and to kick off the “Be Like Chuck” volunteer campaign.
Wilson retired from Frito-Lay in 2013 and his former co-workers turned out to thank him for his volunteer work.
Beloit Meals On Wheels is encouraging everyone to “Be Like Chuck” and make an impact in the community through volunteering for something they are passionate about. Meals on Wheels is hoping people will volunteer to deliver meals to home-bound residents. It only takes one hour once a week or once a month. Volunteers report that delivering gives them a sense of purpose, connection, and awareness that they are making a positive impact which brightens their day. Visit https://www.beloitmealsonwheels.org/volunteer/ to learn more.
Anyone searching for a sense of purpose, connection, and impact should consider volunteering in the community and “Be Like Chuck.” Also, “Be Like Chuck” T-shirts are available for purchase at Walnut Creek’s webstore at https://www.walnutcreekapparelandgifts.com/bmow.