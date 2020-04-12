ROSCOE — For the past 26 years, Mariner Girl Scout Troop Ship 361 has hosted it's annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Saturday before Easter at Cross and Crown Church on Elevator Road in Roscoe. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the egg hunt was postponed. It will be transformed into a "Summer Celebration Hunt," tentatively set for July 25.
Community members can watch for more information at libraries, newspapers, and school district virtual backpacks in the coming months.
