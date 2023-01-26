Marine Corps League meeting room opens in Janesville Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 26, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - The Marine Corps League - Southwestern Wisconsin Detachment 623 will hold a Grand Opening of its new meeting Room on Feb. 4.The event will be held at -- p.m. at the Janesville VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man accused of drug offenses Beloit students graduate from Craftsman with Character program Family Services purchases former Royce School in Beloit Roscoe man died in Belvidere crash Business entrepreneurs earn grants at Pitch event held in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime