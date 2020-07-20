ELKHORN — Lutherdale Bible Camp, N7891 U.S. Hwy 12 (seven miles north of Elkhorn) will hold its 34th Annual Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 8.
The quilt auction starts at 10 a.m. There will be more than 200 donated quilts of all sizes, from baby to king size, wall hangings and table runners, were handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho and Florida. Quilts can be viewed on-line at www.lutherdale.org. Silent bids are welcome on-line as well. Food will be available for purchase.
Quilt Preview will be from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 7 with silent bids accepted on both quilts and silent auction items. Due to social distancing, Lutherdale will limit the number of people viewing quilts inside buildings to no more than 10 people at a time. A Wisconsin Fish Fry To-Go will be available on Aug. 7. To-go meals are $16 for adults. Meals can be pre-ordered online and is strongly encouraged.
For more information, call Lutherdale at 262-742-2352 or visit www.lutherdale.org
