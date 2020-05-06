BELOIT—Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) clients will get treated to jam with their regular meal deliveries, and chocolate truffles and more for Mother’s Day, thanks to generous customers from Bushel & Peck’s and Northwoods Premium.
Bushel & Peck’s, 328 State St., held a campaign to “Pay It Farmward” for Beloit Meals on Wheels. A person could buy a jar of jam and instead of receiving it themselves, Bushel & Peck’s would distribute it to BMOW clients with their meals.
“The goal was 120. We hit 144 in four days. Many customers bought more than one. One customer bought 30,” said Bushel & Peck’s owner Jackie Gennett.
Gennett said Bushel & Peck’s typically has a trivia night fundraiser for BMOW in March which it wasn’t able to do this year. She said her grandmother benefited from the socialization provided by a Meals on Wheels and the cause is close to her heart.
Gennett said the jam promotion was a great way to not only support small businesses during COVID-19, but also help BMOW clients. She said customers were very generous, donating the jam to others rather than keeping it for themselves.
Gennett said she hopes seniors know that people are thinking about them. The present of jam is made from a nostalgic recipe and might bring back some happy memories. Those with diabetic dietary restrictions will receive a jar of low sugar pickles.
“It’s been an overwhelming response. It’s a win-win for both of us and it makes a senior smile,” Gennett said.
Beloit Meals on Wheels Executive Director Ellen Wiegand said it will be a special treat for BMOW seniors who are homebound. Wiegand picked up the order on Tuesday afternoon.
Northwoods Premium, 314 State St., held a similar promotion, “treats for seniors” for Mother’s Day which Wiegand will be picking up soon. Northwoods Premium put the promotion up on Wednesday and by Saturday customers had ordered 120 treats, according to owners Scott and Teala Lamoreux. Some seniors receive a pack of truffles while those with dietary restrictions can receive cheddar corn puffs.
The Lamoreuxs said they like supporting BMOW and often give gift baskets and certificates for fundraisers. They said they weren’t surprised customers stepped up to help as Beloiters strongly support their business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.