MADISON —Rep. Amy Loudenbeck received the “Friend of Grocers” Award on Tuesday from the Wisconsin Grocers Association (WGA). The award was presented at Daniels Foods in Walworth.
The “Friend of Grocers” award is given to legislators who score highly on the WGA’s legislative report card—an extensive study of all legislators’ performance in the 2019-2020 legislative session.
Lawmakers are graded according to their actions on certain issues that are especially important to the grocery industry, including alcohol pickup and delivery, personal property tax repeal and several other key business issues.
This is the third Friend of Grocers Award Loudenbeck has received.
“Rep. Loudenbeck does a great job representing her district—especially her constituent grocers,” said WGA President and CEO Brandon Scholz. “We are happy to recognize her solid support of the grocery industry and outstanding leadership on behalf of her district with this award.”