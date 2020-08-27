ROCKFORD — Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park, 5201 Safford Road, in northwest Rockford will have activities available 10-4 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 31.
The park has pony rides for ages 1-7, wagon rides, Children’s Farm Barn visits with friendly farm animals and trail rides through the park’s meadows and woods.
Patrons are asked to wear facial coverings while inside the Trailside Centre, Children’s Farm and when social distancing cannot be maintained outside.
Children’s Farm Animal Barn visits are free. Information on fees and ticket purchases for other activities is available at www.lockwoodpark.com or by calling the facility at 815-987-8809.
Staff-guided horseback trail rides through the woods of Lockwood and Page parks depart hourly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are $33 per person. Rides are for ages 8 and older. Equestrian helmets are required and are provided on site. Reservations can be made at 815-987-8809 or at www.lockwoodpark.com. A deposit is required at the time of reservation.
The Rockford Park District has worked with and followed guidelines from the CDC, IDPH, Restore Illinois, and local health officials to develop procedures and protocols to ensure a fun and safe recreational experience.
Safeguards have been implemented at Lockwood Park to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through routine cleaning, social distancing and utilization of facial coverings when appropriate, in accordance with recommendations of the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department. Complete information is posted online at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/playitsafe.
Visitors are welcome to picnic at the park. The park, its facilities and some programs are wheelchair accessible. Information on accessibility and adapted equipment for park visitors with disabilities is available at 815-987-8800.