JANESVILLE —Diversity Action Team of Rock County, the YWCA of Rock County, Community Action, Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties, the Beloit NAACP Branch and Hedberg Public Library have partnered to present a virtual discussion focusing on social justice and current events.
Radical Common Sense will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom and will discuss "Fund Diversion, Reparations and Black Lives Matter as Sources of Transformational Social Policy."
Registration is required. Those interested should email rbue@hedbergpubliclibrary.org to receive the Zoom link. This is a virtual event and may be recorded.