JANESVILLE – A collaboration of local non-profits are once again partnering to present a virtual discussion focused on social justice and current events.
Diversity Action Team of Rock County, the YWCA of Rock County, Community Action, Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties, the Beloit NAACP Branch #3251 and UW-Madison, Division of Extension Rock County and Hedberg Public Library will present "Working Together: When COVID-19 and Racial Disparities Meet" from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom.
The conversation, moderated by Beloit College Assistant Professor Ron Watson, will highlight how racial disparities that exist in healthcare, employment, education and childcare have been magnified by the current pandemic.
Registration is required. Look for a Zoom link to be posted on the partners’ social media pages. This is a virtual event and may be recorded.