JANESVILLE —Mark Dykstra, of Janesville, a US Submarine Service veteran, was awarded the 2020 Meritorious Award by United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. (USSVI), a national veteran’s organization for qualified submarine sailors and associates.
The award recognizes submarine veterans who promote a positive image of the United States Navy Submarine Force and submarine veterans through participation in local base activities and veteran events. It recognizes their active involvement in veterans, patriotic or other local area organizations.
Dykstra was nominated for this award by the Board of Directors of the USS Illinois Base. This base, a local unit of USSVI, serves submarine veterans residing in Southwestern Illinois and Northwest Illinois. They meet in South Beloit.
Dykstra joined the Navy in 1989 and qualified on the USS Gato SSN-615 (SS) in 1992 where he served as an electricians mate second class (EM2). He joined USSVI in 2017 and rose to the rank of junior vice commander at the USS Illinois Base.
Dykstra quickly gained respect from his fellow submarine sailors for his strong pride of service to the base and other area veteran organizations, and above all for his “can do” dedication to his community.
Dykstra coordinated the base’s participation in the USSVI’s Kap(SS) for Kid(SS) Program. The goal of this national USSVI program is to bring comfort and joy to children with challenging medical conditions anywhere they are being treated.
Dykstra also opened the doors for base participation in local Veteran’s First Foundation events and facilitated the base’s volunteer sponsorship of the 2019 WWII Warbird Weekend in 2019. He was further recognized for his service in other local veteran organizations, such as the VFW 1621 and the American Legion Post 205.
Dykstra’s enthusiasm for service was carried over into the USS Illinois Base, where he was instrumental in the base joining the Janesville Patriotic Association, as well as opening the way for the base to participate in Wisconsin veteran educational and informational events.
“We are very proud of Mark and his successful accomplishments in reaching out to the Wisconsin veteran’s community,” states Dick Martin, USS Illinois Base commander. “Mark’s youthful spirit is contagious. He well deserved this recognition.”
Dykstra, his wife, Theresa, and their children reside in Janesville.