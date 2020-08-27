Bike Elves, Brian and Anne Reece, recently got a helping hand from local attorney, Steve Caya who donated $1000 worth of new bikes and bike locks to the “Bike Elves.”
“Bikes bring a sense of joy and freedom and should be a part of every childhood,” Caya said.
Now in their 8th year, the Bike Elves have repaired and given away over 5000 bikes to children and adults in the community. Anne Reece indicated that bikes have been harder to come by during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people take to two wheels.
New bikes, in particular, have been in short supply. These new bikes will be used to give away for special occasions, such as birthdays.
Locally, bicycle donations can be dropped off at the “Famous Bike Tree,” 2153 Walton Lane, Beloit; American Steel, 520 N. Parker Drive, Janesville; or Beloit Bicycle Company, 110 W. Grand Ave., Beloit.