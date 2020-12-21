JANESVILLE—YWCA Rock County will be receiving a $1 million donation as part of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s multi-billion donation pledge to organizations nationwide.
YWCA Rock County’s Board of Directors will meet this week to determine the best way to allocate the funding.
“We are overjoyed by this very generous donation,” said Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County Executive Director. “These funds are unrestricted, which means we will be able to decide how to utilize this money to best serve the specific needs of the community, our clients and our organization, to ensure YWCA Rock County is here for 100 more years.”
YWCA Rock County’s programs are vital to meet these challenges. Due to COVID-19, with people staying home more often, domestic violence victims are finding themselves with fewer moments alone to reach out for help. The push for racial equality is playing out across the country. And families are making tough decisions to balance their careers and their child’s education.
YWCA Rock County operates an emergency domestic violence shelter, 24-hour crisis line, transitional living for domestic violence survivors, economic empowerment center, CARE House child advocacy center, and provides racial justice, immigrant outreach and child care services.