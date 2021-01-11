BELOIT—Youth2Youth 4 Change will host a virtual annual meeting on Jan. 20 and will introduce the new board members for 2021.
Fran Fruzen has served as chair of the coalition for multiple years and is stepping down as chair. We thank him for his years of service and the incredible positive impact he has had in helping Youth2Youth 4 Change reduce youth substance abuse.
The new board members for 2021 are;
Coalition Chair Megan Timm of SSM Health, Coalition Vice Chair Jessica Cullen of Compass Behavioral Health, Executive Board Members Robin Stuht, the Homeless Liaison for the Beloit School District, Fran Fruzen, Retired Beloit School District Administrator, Board Members Bryan Hasse of the Town of Beloit Police, Anita Maria of the Beloit Turner School District, Nancy Forbeck of the Beloit City Council, Laura Anatasia, a Retired Senior Volunteer Program Coordinator, Youth Board Members and BMHS students Raven Regnold, Patrick Rochester, Retiring Youth Board Member Imelda Dominiguez.
The coalition meets the third Wednesday of each month from 12:30—1:30 pm. and all community members and organizations are welcome to join us.