WHITEWATER—Young Auditorium is kicking off its winter season with three events to entertain the family.
First, there will be a free matinee showing of the Disney movie Moana at 3 p.m. Jan. 23. To adhere to health directives concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, in-theater attendance will be limited to 50 people, so tickets will re required. Those interested can register for tickets at the website www.youngauditorium.com
A child-friendly version of the opera La Boheme will be presented at 3 p.m. Jan. 24 in a “Donate What You Can” virtual performance presented by Young Auditorium.
The Florentine Opera Company, based in Milwaukee, will be featured in this 35-minute performance. It will be sung in Italian and narrated in English.
La Boheme follows the lives of four starving artists in search of love and inspiration. The presentation is recommended for children ages 5 to 10, but it can be enjoyed by all.
To register for the performance, go to the website at www.youngauditorium.com and click on the La Boheme event page.
Finally, the Magic of Bill Blagg will be presented at 3 p.m. Jan 31 at Young Auditorium. Again, in-theatre attendance will be limited to 50 people in order to adhere to social distancing requirements. There will be a Donate What You Can live stream.
For information and to register, go to the website at www.youngauditorium.com.