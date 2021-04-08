ROCKFORD—A World War 1 re-enactment weekend will be held May 22 and 23 at Midway Village Museum.
Visitors will be guided in small groups through history displays including authentic and replica vehicles, artifact exhibits, and presentations by more than 100 World War I re-enactors.
The finale to the two-hour tour is a 1/2 hour narrated battle showcasing trench warfare. Visitors must follow social distancing protocols in place at the time of this special event. Everyone visiting the museum campus must wear a mask. Light refreshments and snacks will be available for purchase. Re-enactments begin at 9:15 a.m.
Limited reservations are available for this guided tour re-enactment. This event is replacing the annual Great War: World War I at Midway Village.
Costs are $14 for adults; $8 for children ages 3-17.
For more information visit www.midwayvillage.com.