BELOIT—The Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2021 Women’s Fund Grant cycle. Five organization were awarded $15,000 for the benefit of women and girls in the Beloit and Stateline Area.
Recipients are:
- Caritas—$2,000 for feminine hygiene products
- Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce—$4,000 for educational materials in video and print
- Stateline Boys & Girls Club—$4,000 for Today’s Dreamers Tomorrow’s Leaders
- Beloit Literacy For Life Initiative—$2,500 for Brain Bags
- Stateline Literacy Council—Beloit—$2,500 for programming for Hispanic women to earn a GED/High School Diploma
The Women’s Fund seeks to inspire, empower, and support women and girls in the Beloit and Stateline Area regardless of income, background, or ethnicity.