JANESVILLE—The YWCA Rock County is seeking nominees for the annual Women of Distinction Awards.
The deadline to submit nominations is 4 p.m. April 23.
The Women of Distinction Awards ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Glen Erin Golf Club/Celtic House in Janesville.
The nomination forms are available at https://www.ywcarockcounty.org/2021-ywca-rock-county-women-of-distinction-2/ or by calling 608 752-5445, ext. 206, to obtain a paper copy.
For information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kari Dray, 608-752-5445, Ext. 206, or email kdray@ywcarockco.com