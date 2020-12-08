ROCKFORD—YWCA Northwestern Illinois is accepting applications for the 2021 YWCA Women of Achievement Awards.
The YWCA Women of Achievement Awards recognize individuals who strive to make a positive impact in their community and whose work aligns with the YWCA mission: eliminating racism and empowering women. Nominations are solicited by the YWCA Northwestern Illinois and the Leader Luncheon event committee and are reviewed by a committee comprised of local community members.
Women of Achievement Awards Categories are:
- Business: Includes women in the business and non-profit sectors who make a significant contribution in their field.
- Community Leadership: Includes women who are professionals and volunteers in government, public service, politics, and community action.
- Mentorship: The purpose of the award is to honor an individual (male or female) who has taught, guided, and inspired women.
- Professions: Includes women in the fields of medicine, law, education, science, engineering, architecture or other fields.
- Promise: The nominee must be a young woman between the ages of 18 and 35. The award is given to an individual with sufficient community service and professional success.
- Racial Justice Award: Includes women who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to promoting racial justice and have worked toward the elimination of racism.
Nomination forms, eligibility and details available at: www.ywcanwil.org/event/ywca-leader-luncheon/
Nominations are to be submitted by Jan. 15.