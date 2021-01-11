BELOIT—The art work of Brian Hartmann will be on display at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., through Jan 29 as part of a solo show of his work.
Hartmann will be at the Beloit Art Center from noon—4 p.m. on Wednesday demonstrating his unique watercolor painting style.
A Beloit native, Hartmann has been creating art since he was a child. However, he didn’t exhibit his art or enter an art show until he entered a juried painting show at the Beloit Art Center in 2014. He won an award, and he sold his first piece of art at the show.
Hartmann’s paintings have a nostalgic theme. His paintings of recognizable Wisconsin sites draw the viewer’s eye because of his intense use of color and detail. His intricate technique often requires the use of a magnifying glass.
Hartmann is a father of four, and he says the world the kids have taken him into influences his choice of subject matter.
“I take a snippet of my everyday life to convey a thought or feeling that can be rekindled in the viewer’s own life,” he said.
In addition to his demonstration day on, Hartmann’s work can be seen at the Beloit Art Cente in downtown Beloit from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Jan. 29.