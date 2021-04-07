JANESVILLE—Rock County Land Conservation Department (RCLCD) and the Rock River Coalition (RRC) are recruiting volunteers to assess the health of streams in Rock County and throughout the Rock River basin.
Volunteer stream monitors devote a few hours each month (from May to October) to collect information vital to understanding stream health. RCLCD and the RRC will host an outdoor training from 9 a.m.—3:30 p.m. on May 15 at Carver-Roehl County Park near Clinton.
The training will be a combination of in classroom and hands-on, feet-in-the-water, look at streams and methods used to assess what affects them.
Participants will learn to measure stream flow, temperature, water clarity and dissolved oxygen. They will also learn how to assess stream health by examining aquatic insects.
All equipment is provided for the training—just bring a pencil and writing pad, lunch, water, towel, and hip boots or waders (or wear shoes that can be worn in the water).
The training workshop is free, but pre-registration is required as space is limited. Due to COVID restrictions the training will be limited to 10 participants. To register visit the website at https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/sqhf7L67NTvjXMcqPTuw