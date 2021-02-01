BELOIT—The Visit Beloit board of directors recently decided to form a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) ad hoc subcommittee as part of Visit Beloit’s strategic plan.
The strategic plan provides a framework for both the board and staff to collaboratively advance the mission and vision of the tourism industry regionally.
“The work of our organization in telling Beloit’s story accurately is critical to our region’s success,” said Celestino Ruffini, Visit Beloit’s CEO.
He continued with “the board and staff’s commitment to becoming a model organization demonstrates a clear understanding of our impact on not only the future of the tourism industry, but also on our residents and visitors.”
Visit Beloit is the destination marketing organization for the Beloit region.