JANESVILLE—The Aging & Disability Resource Center will host a free virtual series on dementia and driving beginning at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21.
The series will run weekly for three weeks. This program will provide the opportunity to learn about how cognitive changes affect driving skills, how to know if a person should stop driving, transportation alternatives, how to have a good conversation about not driving, as well as next steps when all else fails.
“A diagnosis of dementia is not a reason to stop driving, but it is a reason to begin candid conversations about the future when driving is no longer safe. This program can assist families on that journey,” said Cori Marsh, dementia care specialist of Rock County.
Please join the Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Council on Aging for this important discussion. An opportunity for questions will be provided. Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive connection/link instructions and the program material will be sent out. To register call 608-921-9125 or cori.marsh@co.rock.wi.us.
For more information please contact Cori Marsh at 608-921-7125 or cori.marsh@co.rock.wi.us or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/adrc.