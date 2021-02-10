JANESVILLE—A virtual play presentation dealing with dementia will be offered at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 via Zoom.
The Rock County Council on Aging and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County will present this virtual Remember Project event featuring “Steering into the Skid.”
The play, “Steering into the Skid”, was written by the husband-wife team of Arnold Johnston and Deborah Ann Percy and published in The Memory Care Plays, a book of three one-act plays compiled and edited by Dr. Margaret A. Noel.
To learn more, please call the Rock County Council on Aging at 608-758-8455.Reserve tickets at https://skid-rockcounty-02252021.eventbrite.com