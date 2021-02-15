JANESVILLE—As a way of showing gratitude to first responders and health care workers during the pandemic, the Janesville Art League (JAL) and Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) teamed up to raise money and delivered nearly 1,700 heart-shaped cookies around Rock County.
The Valentine treats were purchased thanks to donations by more than 200 community members. The Heart Art Committee began fundraising for the project in the fall. In January, an anonymous donor provided a 100% match challenge grant if the group was able to raise $1,000, and the goal was reached.
“The enthusiasm for the cookie project was another way our community showed how thankful people are for the dedication of our health workers and first responders,” said Heart Art Co-Coordinator Arra Lasse. “When the Heart Art Committee started back in April by asking community members to decorate heart-shaped signs with messages of gratitude, we were overwhelmed by the positive response. Now our community’s appreciation is again evident through the donations for cookies.”
Co-Coordinator Tim Maahs, Executive Director of RCHS, added, “It has been a wonderful, community building experience to be a part of this project. We’ve seen an outpouring of good will from community members, and met so many new people who are risking a lot to continue to just do their jobs.”
The Heart Art Committee worked with Janesville resident Becky Lane, of Lanes Bakery and Coffee in Madison, to get the sweet treats.