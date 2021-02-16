JANESVILLE—Anyone in Rock County who is 65 years old or older who wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can register through the Rock County Health Department.
If you have a regular doctor or clinic, they will contact you after you register for a time to get the vaccine.
If you do not have a regular doctor or are not insured, you can call to schedule a vaccination at 608-352-6727 or go online to www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth. Once on the website click on COVID-19 information, click on vaccine information and request a form. Fill out the form for age 65 and over. You will be notified by email or by phone for an appointment.
Other assistance is available through the Rock County Council on Aging.