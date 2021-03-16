WHITEWATER—The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance will present a “DanceScapes ‘21” at 7:30 p.m. March 30.
The dance works have been choreographed specifically for the camera instead of the stage, making for an impactful and immersive experience. Ticket prices are $13 for a single viewer ticket and $26 for a family viewing ticket for two or more viewers. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.
This year’s concert features works from artistic director and faculty member Barbara Grubel, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, faculty members Amy Slater and Piper Morgan Hayes, and student choreographers Nathan Hill, Kayla Knuth, Anna Heckel and Kristina Burmeister. Audiences can expect “DanceScapes ’21” to be a showcase of unique talent in our shared experience of this new digital age.
Chiao Ping was brought in as the featured guest artist for “DanceScapes”, but with the switch to a virtual event her experience in dance for camera works has been a real asset. In addition to choreographing a piece for the concert, she offered workshops on screen dance this past fall to students in the dance minor at UW-Whitewater.
Chiao Ping was named by Dance Magazine as one of “25 to watch.”