WHITEWATER—The following student are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2020-21 academic year.

Beloit

- Jhalen Banks, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Minority Business

- Julissa Castaneda, who is studying undeclared, won the following scholarship(s): Alice J. Harrell-Baskin; King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions); Millie J. Snow Scholarship

- Julissa Donald, who is studying business, won the following scholarship(s): College of Business and Economics Scholarship; King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions); Minority Business; WP & L Minority Business Scholarship

- Hanna Field, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship

- Quinn Galvin, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Gala Concert Scholarship

- Casey Granberg, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Accounting; Jay Morry Greene

- Caroleena Hallock, who is studying undeclared, won the following scholarship(s): King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions)

- Zaydia Hughes-Taylor, who is studying business, won the following scholarship(s): Minority Business

- Kristen Jacobsen, who is studying general business, won the following scholarship(s): College of Business and Economics Scholarship

- Ibhar Loera, who is studying marketing and entrepreneurship, won the following scholarship(s): AMA/Peltier Marketing Award

- Cameron Malizio, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Accounting; Chancellor Scholars

- Sydnee Marshall, who is studying marketing, won the following scholarship(s): AMA/Peltier Marketing Award

- Hannah Matysiak, who is studying finance and marketing, won the following scholarship(s): General Merit; Misako & Norman Meeker Family

- Abby Miller, who is studying political science, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

- Fatima Morales, who is studying marketing, won the following scholarship(s): King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions)

- Sarah Olin, who is studying general business, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Freshman Academic Scholarship

- Ana Pemberton, who is studying biology, won the following scholarship(s): James S & Susan R Schlough

- Omar Saucedo, who is studying marketing, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship

- Arianna Smith, who is studying criminology, won the following scholarship(s): Promise Endowment—Letters and Sciences

- Brandon Terwilliger, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Gieryn Jazz Talent Scholarship; Schuh Scholarship

- Carson Zane, who is studying psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship

- Trevor Zarnstorff, who is studying mathematics, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars Rath Foundation Academic

Clinton

- Gretchen Hahn, who is studying elementary education, won the following scholarship(s): Dr. J.B. and Janet Elzy Scholarshp; Freshman Academic Scholarship

- Chloe Hargarten, who is studying elementary education, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Janesville Promise Fund

- Hana Jacobs, who is studying general management, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

- Devontae Sisk, who is studying business education, won the following scholarship(s): Carl Behrend & Ada Nancy Stoda

Orfordville

- Hannah Gunn, who is studying business education, won the following scholarship(s): Albert & Evelyn Pitts Family Scholarship; Paul Carlson

- Jacob Pickel, who is studying business administration, won the following scholarship(s): Accounting

Rockton

- Brett Beuthin, who is studying general management, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship

- Christopher Cornieux, who is studying history, won the following scholarship(s): Donald Graham History

- Sydney Hood, who is studying psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Larry & Mary Lee Anding Psychology Scholarship

Roscoe

- Miranda Johnson, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Greenhill Endowment; Jo Ann Hobbs Music Scholarship

- Kelsey Peshek, who is studying music and communication, won the following scholarship(s): Gala Concert Scholarship

- Emma Tetzlaff, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Gala Concert Scholarship; Howard Inglefield Memorial

South Beloit

- Savanah GeRue, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship(s): Kenneth and Myrtle (Kit) Shimota Education Scholarship

- DaKoda Windsor, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship(s): Kenneth and Myrtle (Kit) Shimota Education Scholarship

The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded nearly $2.2 million in scholarships to students. The application period for next year’s scholarships is now open. More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.

