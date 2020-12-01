WHITEWATER—The following student are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2020-21 academic year.
Beloit
- Jhalen Banks, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Minority Business
- Julissa Castaneda, who is studying undeclared, won the following scholarship(s): Alice J. Harrell-Baskin; King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions); Millie J. Snow Scholarship
- Julissa Donald, who is studying business, won the following scholarship(s): College of Business and Economics Scholarship; King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions); Minority Business; WP & L Minority Business Scholarship
- Hanna Field, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship
- Quinn Galvin, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Gala Concert Scholarship
- Casey Granberg, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Accounting; Jay Morry Greene
- Caroleena Hallock, who is studying undeclared, won the following scholarship(s): King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions)
- Zaydia Hughes-Taylor, who is studying business, won the following scholarship(s): Minority Business
- Kristen Jacobsen, who is studying general business, won the following scholarship(s): College of Business and Economics Scholarship
- Ibhar Loera, who is studying marketing and entrepreneurship, won the following scholarship(s): AMA/Peltier Marketing Award
- Cameron Malizio, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Accounting; Chancellor Scholars
- Sydnee Marshall, who is studying marketing, won the following scholarship(s): AMA/Peltier Marketing Award
- Hannah Matysiak, who is studying finance and marketing, won the following scholarship(s): General Merit; Misako & Norman Meeker Family
- Abby Miller, who is studying political science, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
- Fatima Morales, who is studying marketing, won the following scholarship(s): King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions)
- Sarah Olin, who is studying general business, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Freshman Academic Scholarship
- Ana Pemberton, who is studying biology, won the following scholarship(s): James S & Susan R Schlough
- Omar Saucedo, who is studying marketing, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship
- Arianna Smith, who is studying criminology, won the following scholarship(s): Promise Endowment—Letters and Sciences
- Brandon Terwilliger, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Gieryn Jazz Talent Scholarship; Schuh Scholarship
- Carson Zane, who is studying psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship
- Trevor Zarnstorff, who is studying mathematics, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars Rath Foundation Academic
Clinton
- Gretchen Hahn, who is studying elementary education, won the following scholarship(s): Dr. J.B. and Janet Elzy Scholarshp; Freshman Academic Scholarship
- Chloe Hargarten, who is studying elementary education, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Janesville Promise Fund
- Hana Jacobs, who is studying general management, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
- Devontae Sisk, who is studying business education, won the following scholarship(s): Carl Behrend & Ada Nancy Stoda
Orfordville
- Hannah Gunn, who is studying business education, won the following scholarship(s): Albert & Evelyn Pitts Family Scholarship; Paul Carlson
- Jacob Pickel, who is studying business administration, won the following scholarship(s): Accounting
Rockton
- Brett Beuthin, who is studying general management, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship
- Christopher Cornieux, who is studying history, won the following scholarship(s): Donald Graham History
- Sydney Hood, who is studying psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Larry & Mary Lee Anding Psychology Scholarship
Roscoe
- Miranda Johnson, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Greenhill Endowment; Jo Ann Hobbs Music Scholarship
- Kelsey Peshek, who is studying music and communication, won the following scholarship(s): Gala Concert Scholarship
- Emma Tetzlaff, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Gala Concert Scholarship; Howard Inglefield Memorial
South Beloit
- Savanah GeRue, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship(s): Kenneth and Myrtle (Kit) Shimota Education Scholarship
- DaKoda Windsor, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship(s): Kenneth and Myrtle (Kit) Shimota Education Scholarship
The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded nearly $2.2 million in scholarships to students. The application period for next year’s scholarships is now open. More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.