WHITEWATER - Several Beloit students are members of the cast of the University of Wisconsin production of "Pirates of Penzance," to be presented Feb. 15 - 19.

The production, directed by Sara J. Griffin, will run at Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, Feb. 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 18-19 at 2 p.m.