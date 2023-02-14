WHITEWATER - Several Beloit students are members of the cast of the University of Wisconsin production of "Pirates of Penzance," to be presented Feb. 15 - 19.
The production, directed by Sara J. Griffin, will run at Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, Feb. 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 18-19 at 2 p.m.
JT White, of Beloit, who is studying Environmental Science, is a member of the cast, serving in the role of Pirate/Cop. White is a freshman with a love for theatre and singing and also enjoys spending time with friends and playing the cello. He graduated high school in June 2022 at Beloit Memorial High School.
Anna Olson, of Beloit, who is studying Theatre, is a member of the cast, serving in the role of Ward. Olson is a freshman and this is her third production at UW-Whitewater. She was previously a part of "Perfect Wedding" and "Grounded". Some of her favorite past productions include "The Addams Family Musical," "Metamorphoses," and "Sense and Sensibility."
Kayle Olson, of Beloit, who is studying Pre-Professional Medicine, is a member of the cast, serving in the role of Ward. This is Olson's first production at UW-Whitewater. Olson was previously involved in the theater department at Beloit Memorial High School.
Set sail in Barnett Theatre with this classic whimsical comedy. Mistakenly apprenticed to a raucous band of pirates, Frederic is caught up between a marauding crew that lacks killer instinct, a squad of overly empathetic policemen, and a modern major-general's bevy of daughters. Hilarious and hopeful, you'll find plenty of wit, charm and an abundance of musical hits.
Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased in advance online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door at the time of the event. The Barnett Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
For additional information about the UW-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance visit uww.edu/theatre.