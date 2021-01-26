WHITEWATER, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s online degree programs stand among the best in the state and nation, according to the 2021 ranking of Best Online Programs from U.S. News & World Report.
The UW-Whitewater Online MBA was ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin among single-institution programs, 17th among Best Online Programs for Veterans, and 26th in the nation overall. Additionally, the university was ranked 68th for Best Online Master’s in Business Programs—Excluding MBA.
U.S. News rankings are highly regarded as a benchmark of excellence in online education, measuring student engagement and success, faculty credentials, university services and technology, and more.
The online MBA is a 36-credit program with more than 12 emphases and 50 electives to choose from. Specialized business programs.
In addition to rankings from respected sources like U.S. News, accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business assures students and employers of the quality of the university’s business degree programs.
Schools included in the veterans ranking are evaluated on making distance education affordable and accessible to veterans and active-duty service members.
With a dedicated veterans benefits coordinator managing veterans services, UW-Whitewater has an outstanding reputation for assisting with military education benefits. Tuition is usually covered 100 percent, and both application fee and GMAT/GRE waivers are available to qualifying applicants.
Having first established the fully online MBA in 1998, the university is also well versed in serving distance learners. UW-Whitewater has developed a wide range of student support services to bolster student success. Flexibility is another essential requirement for most master’s students today.