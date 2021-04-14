WHITEWATER—The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance will close its 20/21 season with the production of “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.
The virtual production will be available to rent for 48 hours between April 27 and May 2. Ticket prices are $12 for a single viewer ticket and $24 for a family viewing ticket for two or more. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44979.
A playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters. “God of Carnage” was the Tony Award winner for “Best Play” in 2009.
The cast includes Michael Garcia as Alan Raleigh; Erica Wright as Veronica Novak; Erin McKee as Annette Raleigh; and Paul Borden as Michael Novak. The play has earned other awards.
Erica Wright is a junior returning to stage once again this fall.
“It has been such a blast to bring these characters to life with my fellow cast/crew,” she said. “We have had the opportunity to explore the extremes of clashing personalities and beliefs, while still telling a story that is comedic and relatable. With a cast of only four, we have been able to build a really unique and fun dynamic between the characters that I am so grateful to have been a part of.”
The creative team includes Director Bruce Cohen; Stage Manager Moira Kowalski; Assistant Stage Manager Abigail Brandt; Technical Director Conrad-Proulx; Scenic Designer Eric Appleton; Costume Designer Lydia Oestreich; Costume Shop Manager Tracey Lyons; Hair and Make Up Designer Natalie Meikle; Lighting Designer Harry Heinrich; Props Master Mary Sportiello; and mentors Marshall Anderson (Costume Design), Eric Appleton (Lighting Design) and Ruth Conrad-Proulx (Stage Management).