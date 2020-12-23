JANESVILLE—The United Way Blackhawk Region recently received a $100,000 gift from Mark and Kathy Bush to suppert the 2020 community campagn.
The contribution is intended to support those with the greatest needs at this difficult time. It also is hoped to inspire other donors to help United Way reach its $2.4 million fundraising goal.
To date, $1,223,860, or 51% of the campaign goal, has been pledged with numerous companies yet to report their fundraising totals.
“We have witnessed how valuable United Way is in our community—every day but particularly in times of crisis, and how many programs and families depend on its support,” said Kathy Bush. “With this gift, Mark and I are blessed to care for our community at a time when it’s needed most.”
The Bushes, who have been married for almost 40 years, have an abiding commitment for supporting an extensive range of nonprofits and causes. Earlier this year, the Bushes contributed $10,000 to United Way’s COVID-19 Action Fund. In 2018, the Bushes provided a major gift in support of Janesville’s downtown ARISE project.
For 33 years, the Bush family owned and operated Data Dimensions, a company founded by Mar’s parents, Wally and Marge Bush. Prior to Data Dimensions, Mark and Kathy owned Home Entry Services. Since 2016, the couple’s latest venture is co-founding and jointly operating Boomerang Home Rentals with their son, Kevin Bush.
“Everyone is looking forward to celebrating the close of 2020, but when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, the challenges our community is facing will not suddenly vanish,” Mark Bush said. “Much more work is needed to help folks recover and rebuild. That’s why we implore anyone fortunate to be in a position to give, to please join us.”
“On behalf of the board of directors, team, our nonprofit program partners and the 88,000 vulnerable neighbors served by United Way funded programs, I wish to thank the bushes for leading by example,” said Al Hulick, United Way Blackhawk Region Board Chair. “Their generosity not only gets us one step closer to the goal, it owpens the door to others to make meaningful contributions to the health, education and financial stability of our community.
The CARES Act created a new charitable tax deduction which expires Dec. 31.
To learn more about United Way, visit LiveUnitedBR.org.