JANESVILLE—United Way Blackhawk Region has announces its latest round of COVID-19 Action Fund grants totaling $19,240.
Thus far, United Way’s COVID-19 Action Fund has awarded $103,651 to local health and human services providers.
The following nonprofit programs/ agencies were awarded a COVID-19 Action Fund grant:
• $10,000 to Latino Service Providers Coalition for operational support of the coordinator position, facilitating response to the needs of the local Latinx population.
• $5,040 to Family Promise of Greater Beloit to provide additional motel vouchers to serve the homeless population in and around Beloit.
• $4,200 to Head Start to provide for the purchase of supplemental food, diapers, formula and other supplies for more than 120 Head Start families.
“The COVID-19 Action Fund priorities shift and evolve as our region adapts, responds and recovers from the health and economic consequences of the pandemic,” said United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny. “United Way’s volunteer-driven process will continue to support communities most impacted, providing resources for triage and nurturing community resilience.”
To learn more or for organizations interested in applying to United Way Blackhawk Region’s COVID-19 Action Fund, visit LiveUnitedBR.org/COVID-19.